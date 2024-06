Change to regulations 'green lights' Antonelli

A change to the International Sporting Code could see Italian hot-shot Kimi Antonelli make his F1 debut before his 18th birthday.

Thought to be in contention for the second seat at Mercedes, the youngster is also known to be in demand at Williams, with talk of him replacing Logan Sargeant at the Dutch Grand Prix.

However, under the current rules a driver cannot be issued the required superlicence until he is 18, and Antonelli's 18th birthday is on the day of the Zandvoort race.

While Toto Wolff insists that he doesn't want to rush Antonelli into F1, Williams have been pushing the FIA to amend the rules for some time and the Grove outfit appears to have been successful.

Whereas the rule previously read: "The driver must be at least 18 years old at the start of the event of his first F1 competition", it has now been changed to read: "At the sole discretion of the FIA, a driver judged to have recently and consistently demonstrated outstanding ability and maturity in single-seater formula car competition may be granted a super licence at the age of 17 years old", while also removing the demand that the driver in question "be the holder of a valid driving licence when he applies for a super licence for the first time."

The previous rule was introduced in 2015, when Toro Rosso signed a certain 17 year old by the name of Max Verstappen, much to the annoyance of the FIA.

Despite the governing body's best efforts, Verstappen was granted his superlicence and, as if to rub the FIA's noses in it, picked up a couple of awards at the gala at season end.

Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have both praised Antonelli, and given their support to him joining them on the F1 grid.