2026 Technical Regulations Press Conference

The FIA's Single Seater Director, Nikolas Tombazis and Single Seater Technical Director, Jan Monchaux responds to concerns over the proposed 2026 regulations.

Nikolas, perhaps we could start with you with a brief overview of the aims of these new rules.

Nikolas Tombazis: Well, good morning, everybody. The aims have been in the making for some time. We've already discussed the ones for the power unit, which are related to, of course, a greater level of sustainability, fully sustainable fuel, and also an increase of the electrical component, as well as some simplification in order to be able to have new manufacturers joining the sport. So these were already approved a long time ago. On the other hand, extending those aims to the chassis, we want to, of course, have exciting racing. We believe we have had some deterioration of racing as of late. The aims of 2022 of having close racing have deteriorated and cars can't follow each other as closely as we would have liked. We are planning to fix that. And so exciting racing is an important one. We want the cars to be more efficient. We do want the cars to be what we call a bit more nimble. We've been working hard on the weight. and reducing a bit of dimensions, so reversing the trend over the last, I don't know how many, almost decades, I would say. And that has been another important aim for that.

And what kind of reaction have you had since the announcement?

NT: Well, there's been quite a varied reaction. I mean, there's been a lot of positive reaction in terms of supporting our aims. There's clearly some concern expressed by some drivers or some teams. Let me say a few things here. I mean, first of all, these regulations are not yet approved. We are presenting them to the World Council on Tuesday in a very extensive manner - the aim being to have them approved by the World Council towards the end of the month, but that's still not the case. Additionally, I would say that we clearly wanted to share these things with the media early because we didn't want things to leak from teams, we just wanted the media to get the full picture early on. But finally, the most important of all, I would say, the World Council discussion and hopefully the approval is the first step. We're not in the final set of regulations yet. We do have quite a few things that we need to define and discuss with the teams. We are fully conscious of some of the concerns of, I don't know, level of downforce of the cars or straight line speed, and these are things that we class as the refinements that still need to take place. So between, let's say, the end of the month, when these regulations will hopefully be published, and the start of 2025, when teams can start aerodynamic development - because they cannot start earlier - we do expect a reasonable amount of extra work to be done in full consultation with the teams, with FOM and everybody else, and hopefully that will then lead to some refinements that will be submitted to the World Council maybe a bit later in the year and hopefully approved.

Questions From The Floor

(Edd Straw - The Race) There have been some question marks about the performance of the cars and the challenges therein. You talked about, obviously, the fact the chassis regulations are still evolving, but is there potential for the power unit regulations to be tweaked in terms of the power regime and all that kind of thing in order to help achieve those targets? Or as far as you are concerned, are the power unit regulations locked and that's not going to move?

NT: Well, there's a slightly different position in terms of governance in the power unit, because we are already under governance agreement in relation to the power unit regulations, which means that any tweaks that may be necessary will still need to be agreed with the power unit manufacturers and cannot be done, let's say, unilaterally. But because there's, generally speaking, a very good spirit of collaboration, if there are some tweaks needed, I'm quite confident that PU manufacturers would help and be collaborative here.

(Luke Smith - The Athletic) Nikolas, a couple of concerns raised were about the performance of the cars relative to other categories, particularly Formula 2. James Vowles said yesterday it might only be a few seconds quicker than F2. Have you got a target pace in mind for these new regulations? And do you think those fears about the ballpark figure for how quick these cars will be are correct?

NT: I think the fears are accurate, because people are taking a snapshot of what the regulations on a piece of paper are now and are making comments on the basis of what they see. So I don't have any concern about these issues raised by people. But clearly, as I explained at the start, we have full expectation to make some steps up for performance. And that's exactly why we've set the bar reasonably low to start with, so we can build up on that. with the collaboration of the teams. And to increase the downforce of these cars is actually quite easy. It's not, you know, if you have the regulator of freedom, I mean. And that's exactly the step we want to take. So I understand the comments. I don't think there's any concern these cars will be not faster than F2 or anything like that. I think that would be 100% resolved by the time we are in the final regs.

(Albert Fabregas - ESPN LATAM) I'm sure you have been working together with the teams to define this draft of the regulations. Did they already express these concerns on all this process until we arrive here?

Jan Monchaux: Yeah. Good morning everyone. So we are still in discussion and we are always in discussion with the teams. They have expressed concerns for sure. Typically, teams are always a bit reluctant at implementing large changes. So it's a bit of an ongoing compromise that needs to constantly be found. As Nikolas said, the approach we had, since we needed to respect the framework in terms of date of publication, the regulation as has been presented now and which hopefully will be voted is probably the most restrictive teams will be seeing, because we think also it's going to be far easier in the next months to start increasing the freedom and review some aspects of the regulation which potentially currently are far too constrained than the other way around, because they will all agree on having more freedom. If we had gone the other way around and effectively, let's say, have something like providing a lot of freedom in their ability to design the cars, we would potentially realise in October or November on that one, we don't necessarily want because it might put at risk some of the targets we want to achieve with these new regs. So it's simply the approach we think is more reasonable, to effectively, now, step-by-step, since we have, I think, a solid basis to start discussion, to review some areas where for the moment we offer little or no freedom, if we convince ourselves with the support of the active support of the team to potentially, to say okay In this area, you can do more. It's OK for us. You have more freedom because we are convinced, through work that we'll have to do, that it's not going to put at risk all the high-level objectives Nikolas mentioned, the nimble car, which comes with reduction of weight, which comes with some reduction of downforce. And I think the process like this will be working because it's pretty much straightforward because it will always say yes for more freedom.

(Jon Noble - Motorsport.com) Two questions on the weight issue. First, how fixed are you on that weight target you've got? Because I think Williams have said that it's going to be impossible for any team to reach it and will end up being very expensive as teams chase marginal gains to get down there. And second, is it correct that the 80 kilo allowance for drivers has been taken out of the regulation? Someone suggested that, and if so, why has that happened?

NT: Well, we are quite determined to reduce the weight of the cars. We've been working on a range of assumptions based on work that Jan has been doing in collaboration with the teams. And we've got a range of areas where we know weight will go up, and we've got a range of areas where we know weight will go down. And what we have as a target is based on a challenging but what we feel is feasible target. Clearly, we are going to be still asking teams for some estimates about the weight savings they can make and so on, and we are going through that process. But we are pretty determined to reduce the weight in a significant way, which is the first time this is happening, I think, in Formula 1 since probably the '80s or something. On your second question, no, it's not correct. The discussion has been whether the allowable weight for the driver should be 80 or 82 kilos. And the feeling was that 80 could penalise a few of the slightly heavier drivers. And we are going to be going to 82 kilos.

(Filip Cleeren - Motorsport.com) Obviously, the tyres are going to be made narrower as well to help save weight, but what is the impact going to be on things like mechanical grip, and how does that work in conjunction with the lower downforce levels in terms of trying to help improve the racing?

JM: In general, the reduction that has been done on the tyres, mainly in width, as you rightly mentioned, has been discussed with Pirelli and also backed by some simulation work to make sure the tyres will not... We don't want the tyres to be a source of concern early 2026 and with these new PUs, which will have, for the moment or at least on the paper, especially in the traction phase, a massive amount of power, we simply were a little bit nervous that going much smaller, at some point there was discussion to go to 16-inch, could lead to some overheating issues, which then would become the only topic people and teams discuss about the start of '26. So the reduction on the tyres is certainly less than we would have all hoped at some point. But as I mentioned, we didn't want too a big departure, if you want, from the known product, which currently we have and we are fairly happy with. We've got already enough changes, if you want, through the power unit, the chassis, and also the aero regs, that taking another eventual risk there, we didn't feel was the right choice to do so. Hoping it answers your question, we are not expecting significant difference in those changes being done on the tires with respect to general mechanical grip and grip. It might be a slight reduction because the tyres are smaller. But it's not a departure which is a source of real concern for us.

NT: I would also add one more thing - that we are giving Pirelli, together with the teams, Increased opportunities to do their testing and development programme throughout the remaining part of 2024 and I think the first test will be in September and throughout 2025. So we are giving them maximum time to develop as much as possible in order to have as suitable a tyres as possible for this new formula.