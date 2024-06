Canada Grand Prix: Race team notes - Williams

Sven Smeets, Sporting Director: The race started well on a wet track for both cars. We were able to hold positions in those first very tricky laps. Getting the Inters up to temperature was going to be key. Alex had good pace on the first set of Inters in those tricky conditions. When Logan made a mistake and the Safety Car came out, we decided to pit Alex for a fresh set of Inters as a second rain zone was arriving.

We struggled a bit with pace on that second set and Ocon managed to get past us just before everybody started to pit for slicks. We pitted for a set of Mediums and knew it was then going to be a fight all the way to the end with several cars for P8.

Unfortunately, Sainz made a mistake just in front of Alex. As there was no room for Alex to avoid the Ferrari, it meant we had to retire. Not the result we wanted today but we were happy to see that we again could fight for points this weekend. All our focus will now turn to the triple header ahead and Barcelona in particular.

Alex Albon: A disappointing end to our race today. Points were definitely on the table and the car felt good on all compounds in the changing conditions. We didn't take any unnecessary risks and the race plan was well-executed by the team. It was a battle of survival, which was always going to be the case considering the weather, and we ended up getting caught in other people's errors. That's racing and I don't think I could've done anything differently.

Logan Sargeant: The track conditions were difficult especially at the start of the race with the amount of standing water. There was quite a lot of aquaplaning going on, so I was trying to manage that. I made too many mistakes today and two punishing ones. I lost the rear extremely quickly and couldn't save it. I'm disappointed with myself after feeling like I was driving great this weekend. We had good pace when we were able to put together clean laps. We'll move on and look ahead.