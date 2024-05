Monaco Grand Prix: Race team notes - Williams

Sven Smeets, Sporting Director: Scoring your first points of the season is always a great feeling, so we're happy to take P9.

Being in Monaco, the foundations for those points were laid yesterday in Qualifying, so it's great that we had a car which could deliver across the entire weekend for Alex. Today was a bit of a strange race after the Red Flag restart with most cars trying to go to the end. Alex managed his Hard tyres well as it was key not to grain the front tyres and keep them in the right window. Logan's race was more difficult as he spent most of the time in traffic but once in clean air, he showed some great pace. We're looking forward to Canada as we had a great race there last year and should be bringing some weight-saving parts.

Alex Albon: Whilst you'd rather have a slightly more exciting race to win points at, I'm still happy. P9 for the team and our first points of the season which means a lot to us. You never want to be pointless, especially for the team's morality, so hopefully this will be a nice kickstart to the season. It was a bit frustrating out there as you could see how much pace Yuki had but he was managing excessively, so it was a very slow and painful race; I was struggling to stay focused. We've added small amounts of performance to the car so it's good to see these upgrades working and that we're able to stay around a similar pace to our direct competitors.

Logan Sargeant: It was a tricky race and looking at a rear wing was pretty much my day. It was uneventful for the most part; I was stuck underneath Fernando and Danny for a long time, and it just started to eat away at the tyres, and I really had nothing left. The rears completely degraded and from there I was hanging on to the tyres. Once I put the new tyre on and got some clear air, I felt good. Alex getting points is a boost for the team and shows a bit of what is to come. Going forward, when both cars have the same spec, we'll both be able to fight for these opportunities more.