Komatsu admits interest in Ocon

Haas boss, Ayao Komatsu has admitted interest in Alpine driver Esteban Ocon as the American team considers its 2025 line-up.

With Nico Hulkenberg heading to Stake/Sauber/Audi, there is every likelihood that it will be all-change at the American team as Kevin Magnussen is also set to be let go.

The smart money is on Oliver Bearman being given one seat, while Komatsu admits that Alpine's 'bad boy', Ocon is under consideration for the other.

"He's got a lot of experience, he is a race winner, he's got podium finishes and has scored many points and then he worked with a few different teams," said the Japanese.

"So he's got a lot of experience which is what we are looking for. But also he's still only 27, he's still very young," he added. "I think his commitment and work ethic is very, very good.

"I'm talking with several of the current F1 drivers," he admitted, "experienced guys, as well as some of the young drivers. But he's definitely one of the several that I'm considering seriously."

Though he refused to name the other drivers he is talking to Komatsu admits that he is looking for a combination of upcoming driver and experienced veteran.

"As a team, you know, we are growing up," he said. "We are improving the team. So a pretty dynamic situation. So I think the mixture of good youth and then experience to give us the reference would be a pretty exciting combination."

Asked about Bearman, who many believe is a shoo-in for the team, he said: "We are evaluating him. If he's not in consideration we wouldn't be running him in the car in FP1, so next time he is going to be in the car is in Barcelona."

Fact is however, that Ocon has history, and over the years has proven himself to be anything but a team player, far less a mentor.

While rivalries with the likes of Max Verstappen and Pierre Gasly go back to his karting days, as teammate to the likes of Fernando Alonso and Sergio Perez, all too often he would allow the red mist to take over as he sought to beat them. Hardly a comforting prospect when evaluating a rookie like Bearman.