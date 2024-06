Ocon unhappy with team orders

Esteban Ocon says the order to yield to his teammate has left him feeling sad whilst refusing to comment on whether decision was based on him leaving the team.

On Lap 67 of the 70 lap race, the Frenchman was passed by Daniel Ricciardo for 8th, and the team subsequently called on Ocon to allow his teammate through in order that he might challenge the RB driver, despite the fact that Pierre Gasly was on older tyres.

Initially Ocon refused to yield but under pressure from his engineer eventually allowed his teammate through. However, as Ricciardo pulled away, and Gasly lost ground, Ocon was angered that the team didn't give him his original position back.

"I'm happy for the team, you know, to be able to score, you know, with both cars, but the order should be reversed on that occasion," he said at race end, his face showing his obvious frustration.

"I got the instructions to let Pierre pass one and a half laps ago to catch Daniel, who was two and a half seconds in front and too fast for us," he continued. "So the call made nonsense.

"But, you know, I've done my part of the job, which is, you know, being a team player, I've always respected the instruction that I've been given. It's always been the case and I've never done anything different in my career.

"Yeah, I've done my part of the job, but not the team today," he said. "And it is very sad."

Asked if he thought the decision was related to his decision to leave Alpine he replied: "We'll let the benefit of the doubt."

"Towards the end of the race, Esteban had a energy management problem, which impacted his performance," said the team. "Early into Lap 68, Esteban was instructed to let Pierre by in order to give Pierre the chance to attack Ricciardo for P8. The reason being Esteban was losing performance with the suspected PU issue and the team had confidence for Pierre to attack Ricciardo with DRS.

"Esteban then let Pierre by halfway into Lap 69 at Turn 8. By this time was too late, Ricciardo escaped too far ahead for Pierre to put pressure on and with Hulkenberg threatening behind, it was too risky to swap back positions, the important is that the team managed to secure the important double points."

"Obviously, I started last," said Ocon. "We took the right choices at every single point, and, you know, I was able to fight a lot of quicker cars as well in that moment. That felt good, obviously, but it's a little bit bitter end.

"I'm optimistic for the rest of the year that, you know, I can push that car to the maximum," he added. "But there is a lot to do, you know, all together with this team."

It wasn't all doom and gloom for the Frenchman however. When asked if he has secured a seat for 2025 a sly smile appeared to give the game away, though he insisted that there will only be an announcement "when the timing is right".

