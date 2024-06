Canada Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Alpine

Esteban Ocon: "It was a super tight session out there today and we did not do enough to get through to Q2 in Qualifying this afternoon.

"Unfortunately, I lost a tenth in Turn 6 and 7 with another driver in front quite close, and the start of my lap was also compromised picking up dirt after moving off-line during my prep lap. Tomorrow we will try to do the best we can and hopefully it is going to be a clean race, where we can optimise the strategy and move closer to the points. It is going to be tough but we will do our best."

Pierre Gasly: "My laps in Q1 and Q2 felt decent today, so I was a bit surprised it was only enough to qualify P15 in the end. The reality is that this was just simply what we could extract out of the car today. Obviously, it is difficult to be satisfied with this result. We know where we stand in terms of performance and the areas where the car lacks, so for the time being we will need to put our heads down and be patient. The team is working hard in the background to improve the overall package. Until then we need to maximise what we can out of the current set-up. Tomorrow will not be an easy race for us. I am hoping for rain and some opportunities for us that will mean we can get closer to the top 10 and fight for points, given how close the mid-field is."

Bruno Famin, Team Principal: "In recent races we have been able to show good speed over a single lap but this time we were not quick enough in Qualifying and were not able to get both cars into Q2, which is something we will analyse. With the new track surface and overcast conditions, we worked hard on trying to get the tyres in the right operating window, with prep laps to give ourselves the best chance of progressing. Clearly, tomorrow we have a fight on our hands, and we will look to make progress in the Grand Prix. With the unpredictable weather, tomorrow we will try to grasp any opportunity that presents itself during the race."