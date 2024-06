Canada Grand Prix: Race team notes - Alpine

First double points finish for the team this season and team moves up one position in the Constructors' Championship into 8th place with 5 points.

Esteban Ocon: "I am happy for the team that we were able to score points with both cars today. We did a mega race starting from the back of the grid to make it into the points, and that is amazing for the team. The team had to fix the car on the grid before the race start and I am very grateful for the hard work they did. The energy management was difficult towards the end of the race, meaning I could not really get the battery to full potential. I had the instruction to let Pierre pass two laps to the end to catch Daniel who was ahead. I let Pierre past me and lost a place on the second to last lap. I did what was best for the team and respected the instruction I was given."

Pierre Gasly: "We can be very pleased as a team with our result today, with both cars finishing in the points for the first time this year. I had contact with Sergio at the start of the race after Turn 2 and lost a few positions. After that, we focused on fighting our way back. We made some good and opportunistic calls today, pitting early for Hards when the rest of the grid was still on Intermediates. In hindsight, we should have waited another lap, but it worked out well in the end, allowing for decent pace and gaining back positions we lost at the start. We tried to gain the maximum for the team today and wanted to attack Daniel for P8 at the end of the race by swapping positions. We can be very pleased with the points we scored and great teamwork by everyone today."

Bruno Famin, Team Principal: "Overall, a positive team result today with a double points finish − the first of the season, so well done to the team for a very well executed race. It is pleasing to be able to bounce back after a difficult day in Qualifying yesterday and make the most of the mixed conditions. We knew going into the race it would be crucial to make the right calls at the right time and the team executed well operationally today, both on strategy and pit-stops. We managed to secure three important points for the team and moving up one position in the Constructors' Championship."