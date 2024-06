Horner clarifies Perez contract

The recent announcement of a two-year deal for Sergio Perez isn't quite what it appears, admits Red Bull boss, Christian Horner.

On the Thursday preceding the 2002 Austrian Grand Prix, Ferrari announced that Rubens Barrichello had extended his contract and would remain teammate to Michael Schumacher.

Just 72 hours later, the Brazilian was part of one of the biggest scandals to rock the sport, when, visibly in sight of the chequered flag and leading, he moved aside to hand the win to his teammate.

The move shocked the entire sporting world, and resulted in the Italian team having to go before Max Mosley at the FIA's headquarters in Paris.

Last Sunday, Sergio Perez didn't exactly move aside for his teammate, for he was no longer in the race having crashed out after 51 laps. The previous day, for the second time in as many races, the Mexican failed to get out of Q3, leaving many wondering if perhaps Red Bull hadn't acted too soon in extending his contract by two years.

Talking to Dutch broadcaster Viaplay however, Christian Horner admits that the Mexican's new deal - signed, like Barrichello's, just days before total embarrassment - is not what it appears to be.

Indeed, Perez is only guaranteed one year, for Red Bull is seeking to keep its options open.

On Saturday evening, ahead of qualifying, RB announced that it had extended Yuki Tsunoda's contract.

Previously, team boss Peter Bayer had admitted that the Faenza-based outfit intended to retain both the Japanese and Daniel Ricciardo, which left many wondering why the Australian wasn't confirmed also.

According to Horner, retaining Tsunoda means that he can be promoted to the 'big team' should Perez fail to raise his game, which once again appears to slam the door firmly on Ricciardo's hopes.

"They are all Red Bull drivers," said Horner. "We have decided to extend Checo for one more year, but in the meantime we also wanted to exercise the option of Yuki. He is doing great at RB at the moment. So yes, he will stay for another year."

Asked specifically about the Mexican's deal, Horner explained: "Well, 1+1=2, so it's a two-year contract." In other words, only the first year is guaranteed.

"As with any contract, there's a lot in it," he added, "but that, of course, is between the driver and the team."

With McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes now closing on Red Bull, Max Verstappen will need all the support he can get, and a teammate regularly starting from the middle or back of the grid isn't enough.

Therefore, as we have seen many times over the years with the revolving door strategy that Red Bull operates with its drivers, despite his two year contract, Perez could well find himself dropped in favour of Tsunoda.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen when Ricciardo's deal will be announced.