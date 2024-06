Perez hit with Barcelona penalty

The Mexican, who - other than signing a new deal - had a torrid weekend in Canada - was deemed to have driven his car in an unsafe condition after crashing during the Canadian Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver, who had been running in 13th at the time, went off into the barriers at Turn 6 after running over a wet patch on his slick tyres.

After making contact with the barriers the Mexican continued on track for the remainder of the lap with a significantly damaged car and in the process lost several carbon fibre parts on the way back to the pits, prompting urgent radio messages to a number of drivers.

Red Bull confirmed during the subsequent hearing that Perez had been advised to bring the car back to the pits as they were trying to avoid a Safety Car situation.

The stewards determine that, as well as a financial penalty for the team, a sporting penalty was necessary due to the safety implications of the incident and as a result in addition to the €25,000 fine imposed on Red Bull, Perez was hit with a three-place grid penalty at the next race.

"The incident was on me," he admitted, "I touched the wet part into Turn 6 and I couldn't stop the car, I couldn't touch the brakes.

"It has been a very tough couple of weekends," he added, "we will regroup, keep our heads down and learn from the weekend."

