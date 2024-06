Vettel "repeatedly enquired" about Red Bull return

Helmut Marko has revealed that four-time world champion, Sebastian Vettel made repeated enquiries to his former team about a possible return to the sport.

Marko's claim, contradicts Vettel, who, since leaving F1 at the end of 2022, has said that he had no intention of returning.

"He has repeatedly enquired with us," Marko tells Formule1.de, "but I don't think it would be pleasant for him to drive next to Max Verstappen."

In April, Vettel took part in a test with Porsche, driving its 963 Hypercar, leading to speculation that, as opposed to F1, the German might be looking at WEC.

Marko believes this is entirely possible.

"If I'm correctly informed, he seems to be moving towards Porsche and long-distance racing," says the Austrian. "I think that would be a very nice step for him."

Last month, to mark the 30th anniversary of Ayrton Senna's death, Vettel made an emotional return to Imola, driving the Brazilian legend's 1993 car.

At the height of the Horner saga, amidst claims that Verstappen might jump ship, Vettel was linked with a return to the team with which he won his four titles, while some suggested replacing Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes might appeal.