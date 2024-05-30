Perez likely to remain with Red Bull

Despite a recent drop in form, it is believed that Sergio Perez is favourite to partner Max Verstappen at Red Bull in 2025.

Now that the dust has seemingly settled on talk of the Dutchman jumping ship, the focus is on who will partner him.

There are a number of drivers available, not least Carlos Sainz or perhaps even Pierre Gasly, not forgetting reserve Liam Lawson, who last year Helmut Marko insisted was a shoe-in for a seat in 2025 after replacing the injured Daniel Ricciardo at AlphaTauri.

The complication for Sainz is that while Audi is known to want him, he would need to spend 2025 in a Sauber before the German team enters under its own steam in 2026, and it is understood that his demands of an extended contract with at least one other team have been turned down.

Then there's Red Bull, for if the Austrian team and Perez part company that would give Sainz the opportunity to re-partner with his old Toro Rosso teammate.

Perez started the season well, but over the last couple of race weekends his form has dipped, then came the nightmare of Monaco where he qualified 18th and was eliminated in the first lap clash with Kevin Magnussen.

A further complication, as Red Bull looks ahead to 2026, is Verstappen's admitted concern over the Austrian team's power unit, leading to fears that the Horner-saga isn't the only aspect weighing on his mind.

Clearly wanting to play it safe, as far as Perez is concerned, Christian Horner is looking to keep all his options open.

"This weekend's been pretty brutal for him," said Horner on Sunday. "Obviously we need to make sure that we have got both cars up there scoring points, because we cannot dismiss the threat of Ferrari and McLaren in both championships.

"Checo's first six races, he was very strong," he continued, "qualifying on the front row and finishing second and third and scoring very well. We just need to get back into that position of confidence and not to see a dip."

Asked if the recent dip in form had led to the team stalling on a decision, Horner said: "Not really. I think that it's more our timing. We'll make a decision in the fullness of time."

"I think by Barcelona we should have a clear picture," added Helmut Marko, according to Motorsport.com. "I would say we should have a clear idea ourselves by then."

Asked if Perez is on pole position for the seat, the Austrian replied: "He is in a good position. I wouldn't say pole-position, but he is in a good position."