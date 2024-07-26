Belgian Grand Prix: Practice team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "It's been a reasonable day.

"The car seems quick, and we've gathered some good information. I've still got some work to do tomorrow on making sure I feel comfortable in the car, but I started to find more of a rhythm in the end. We'll see what tomorrow holds."

Oscar Piastri: "It's been two positive sessions for the team. The pace has been good all day, and we got some good data to learn from overnight. I'm feeling in a strong position going into tomorrow - let's see what the weather brings."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "A positive first day at Spa-Francorchamps. The drivers were able to work through their programmes without interruption. We concentrated on understanding tyre performance, and with half the circuit newly resurfaced, there was a lot to learn. We have gathered good data and will work hard to understand it this evening, to improve the car and put ourselves in the best position for Qualifying tomorrow and to be competitive on Sunday."