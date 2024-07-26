Site logo

Belgian Grand Prix: Practice team notes - McLaren

NEWS STORY
26/07/2024

Lando Norris: "It's been a reasonable day.

"The car seems quick, and we've gathered some good information. I've still got some work to do tomorrow on making sure I feel comfortable in the car, but I started to find more of a rhythm in the end. We'll see what tomorrow holds."

Oscar Piastri: "It's been two positive sessions for the team. The pace has been good all day, and we got some good data to learn from overnight. I'm feeling in a strong position going into tomorrow - let's see what the weather brings."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "A positive first day at Spa-Francorchamps. The drivers were able to work through their programmes without interruption. We concentrated on understanding tyre performance, and with half the circuit newly resurfaced, there was a lot to learn. We have gathered good data and will work hard to understand it this evening, to improve the car and put ourselves in the best position for Qualifying tomorrow and to be competitive on Sunday."

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2024. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms