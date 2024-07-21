Hungarian Grand Prix: Race team notes - McLaren

Oscar Piastri: "A very, very special day. This is the day I dreamed of as a kid, and to be standing on the top step of an F1 podium, with McLaren, is just incredible.

"While it may have been a little complicated at the end, I think we got ourselves into a good position at the start and then we were in control from there. I want to thank the entire team for an amazing effort and for giving us such a brilliant car. It's a hell of a lot of fun racing with McLaren, so I can't thank the team enough for giving me the opportunity to be in F1. To now be winning together 18 months in is an unbelievable feeling."

Lando Norris: "An amazing day for us as a team, and a huge congratulations to Oscar on his first win. I'm so happy, it's been a long journey to get to achieving wins on merit, and that's exactly what we did today. Oscar had a great start and controlled the race from there, so well done to him - it was only a matter of time before he finished first. I can't thank the team enough for their work and effort to get us here. Let's keep pushing and fighting for wins each week."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "Today is a brilliant day for the team. To finish first and second is a testament to the hard work of every single team member at McLaren, for which I would like to thank them for their efforts and contribution to this incredibly positive result.

"The order of the drivers was altered for the final stint to make the safest call in terms of tyre life and to protect our P1 and P2 finish in case of any problems in the pit stops. Lando giving the position back embodies the values of what it means to be part of the McLaren Formula 1 Team and the culture we instil of being one team and putting the interests of the team first.

"We now keep our feet on the ground, keep building and will not get complacent. There is still a long season ahead and we need to continue to maximise every opportunity available to ensure we keep consistently scoring points and improving the car. We now look to Belgium for one final race before the summer break."