Hungarian Grand Prix: Practice team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "Overall, it's been a good Friday.

"We made some steps forward between the sessions which is pleasing, and the feeling of the car is reasonable. The grip still feels a little low, so it can be tricky in places, but we'll work on that tonight to be in a good position tomorrow for Qualifying as it's very close this weekend."

Oscar Piastri: "A mixed day on track. FP1 looked very good but FP2 was challenging, so it's important we get an understanding of why that was the case. The other car looked quick today which is a positive for the team. If we can sort out whatever happened in FP2, then we should be somewhere close to the front with a strong Quali."

Andrea Stella - Team Principal: "Friday practice at the Hungaroring has been useful with extremely hot conditions in the first session, followed by a cooler FP2. We could work on our test items throughout the day, which has helped us understand the set-up of the car. We were able to look at different tyres as well and how they behave in these hot conditions, this provides the team with important data on which compound is the best suited for the race.

"Overall, we can see that the car behaves well. Lando was in a good rhythm all the way. With Oscar, there are a few things we need to look at overnight to allow us to be in condition to compete for the first positions on the grid in what looks like a very tight field - not only because of the usual competitors, but it looks like some midfielders have made a decent step forward as well. Anyhow, it looks like an exciting weekend ahead for the fans."