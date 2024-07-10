Perez "opening the window" for McLaren

Zak Brown believes that Sergio Perez' continuing run of poor form is benefitting Red Bull's rivals, particularly McLaren.

Despite a strategic 'b*lls-up' on Sunday, McLaren left Silverstone with 27 points compared to Red Bull's 18 and Ferrari's 11.

Indeed, since Perez' last podium finish in China, the Mexican has added just 33 points to his team's tally, while Max Verstappen has brought home 145.

In terms of the constructor standings, this means that since China Red Bull has won 178 points, compared to McLaren's 199, Mercedes' 169 and Ferrari's 151.

Consequently, Brown is confident that all the time Perez is failing to rediscover his mojo it is opening the door for his own team to take advantage.

"I think it's going to be dependent upon Perez at the end of the day," he said of the Constructors' Championship fight, according to Motorsport.com. "You've just got to assume Max is going to be first, second or third at every race the balance of the year, probably more firsts than thirds.

"So, Sergio underperforming is what's opening the window for us," he added. "I think if we have the same points gained we've had the last six races, the balance of the year, we'd get the job done. So we're fully aware of it.

"The way Andrea (Stella) motivates the team, it's all about this weekend, next session, and the next week," he continued. "We're not kinda, we know we can do it but that's not what's driving our motivation. What's driving our motivation is trying to get better every session, every week, and the outcome will take care of itself."

Perez aside, Brown is confident that as other teams introduce upgrades, the season will build to a thrilling climax... which is not what anyone imagined at the start of the campaign.

"We all went to Bahrain and went 'right, that's that championship'," the American admitted. "It's going to be epic. Mercedes seems to be very on the pace now. Ferrari are there, about two races ago, Charles won.

"So you kind of feel like you've got four different teams that are all going to win races in the second half of the year. So it's pretty awesome, it's just unfortunate the season didn't start now."