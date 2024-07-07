British Grand Prix: Race team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "It was difficult today to manage especially with the rain, but looking at pure performance we were too slow in the first stint and overall struggled with tyre degradation.

"At one point it was looking like we might finish P5 or P6, but we made all of the right calls, especially with pitstops, and that put us back into contention. When it started to rain we didn't want to take too much risk as I was already struggling with grip, and the Team also put the hard tyre on at the end and that definitely saved my race as I was the only one on the hard tyre and was able to really push. Out of a tough situation we still finished second, and extended our Championship leads, and that of course is a very strong result for us. We're halfway through the season now and we have a bit of work to do still to finish the season where we want to be."

Sergio Perez: "This is a day to forget, nothing really worked for us, we gambled initially to try and go for it and unfortunately, we didn't have what we needed today. We took a risk on the intermediate tyre early on, thinking there was going to be more rain, more quickly and it was just too early, we lost a lot of ground and the tyre was completely gone. We were out of position for the whole race, and it was really difficult to manage the race. I am very disappointed, but it is time to move forward, I am happy there is a little break now, we need to regroup as a Team and do some important work. We need a clean weekend now, a weekend of progression to get back to our rhythm. Hungary and Belgium are weekends where we have to get back to our form."

Christian Horner: "It was a thrilling race, with one minute looking like we were out of the race and the next minute we were straight back in it. We got the strategy calls exactly right today, especially the point where we went on the inter, the slicks, and then the hard tyre which were definitely all of the right choices out there today. If there had been a few more laps the outcome might have been different but it was still a great drive and performance. The pitwall and the drivers are working really well together, Max and Checo obviously are feeding back what is going on but the pitwall have more information and they are both communicating and able to make the right calls at the right time. We will need to analyse performance as it was all over the board with pace and which team was the quickest on track at any given point, but it balanced out a bit as the track got drier. The British Grand Prix is always a special weekend, and also a big congratulations to Lewis on a great drive at his home track."

