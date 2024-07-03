British Grand Prix: Preview - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: It is another home race for the Team, so we want to make everyone at home back in the factory proud this weekend. Austria ended up not being the result that we were hoping for and there were a lot of things to take away from the race that myself and the Team can really analyse and work to improve on. There were some mistakes in the race that really cost us, however, we have to look at the good moments that we had throughout the weekend, including winning the Sprint and being on pole twice. We are analysing what we did right as well as what went wrong and it is the last race of a very busy triple header, so we want to come back fighting in Silverstone. This will be a special race, with a new customised livery on the car. We want to come back stronger and are ready for the weekend in Silverstone, especially as it is the Team's 20th year, which marks a celebration for us.

Sergio Perez: Austria was very disappointing; performance was impacted from early on due to significant damage and that compromised my race, it was not an ideal weekend. We had made some good improvements from Saturday to Sunday, so it was frustrating to not be able to see that on track. We have worked to analyse things, to ensure we have the pace at Silverstone, across the whole weekend. In the Team's 20th year in the sport the British GP will be a special race for us all, we are so close to the factory and the homes of everyone who work and contributes to Oracle Red Bull Racing and our incredible success. We have a special livery for this race, the car looks extra special and I want to make sure I honour it with a better result, returning to the form we should be in.

Stats & Facts

• Max's victory in the 2023 British Grand Prix was Oracle Red Bull Racing's 11th consecutive championship win last season, equalling the record held by McLaren in 1988. The Team went on to extend the record to 15 in a row.

• Max extended his championship lead to a season-high 81 points at the Red Bull Ring, and has now led 443 laps in GPs this season. No other driver has led more than 82 laps in 2024.

• Max's pole position in Austria was taken by a margin of 0.404 seconds, the largest seen in Formula One this season.

• Checo's points scoring finish in Austria ensured that Oracle Red Bull Racing extended its lead in the Constructors' Championship for the third consecutive race.

• Max's pole position at the 2023 British GP was the first time a Red Bull led a Q3 session at Silverstone since Mark Webber in 2011. Max had previously started from pole at the 2021 British GP by winning the first-ever F1 Sprint, which then set the GP starting grid.