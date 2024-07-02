British Grand Prix: Preview - Haas

Silverstone is where it all began for the FIA Formula 1 World Championship and it's the host venue for Round 12, the British Grand Prix, as the 2024 season reaches its halfway mark.

The British Grand Prix, first held in 1926, has been part of each season of the Formula 1 World Championship, with Brooklands, Aintree and Brands Hatch all having hosted grand prix competition. But the stake in the ground for Formula 1 and Britain has been Silverstone, with the converted Second World War airfield the location for the first Formula 1 World Championship event in 1950, and for each British Grand Prix since 1987. Silverstone is nestled in the heart of the United Kingdom's Motorsport Valley, with seven of Formula 1's 10 teams based amid the surroundings of the venue, including MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, which has a factory in Banbury.

The 5.8km circuit is renowned for its high-speed sections and its frenzied festival vibe, with 480,000 spectators attending across the weekend in 2023. The fans pack around the vast venue to witness Formula 1 machinery hurtle through the likes of Abbey, Copse and the Maggotts/Becketts complex, where total faith in a car's aerodynamic prowess is required. Teams and drivers must also be cognizant of the stress put through the tires, with the majority of Silverstone's high-speed curves also torturously long-radius. There's always an eye on the sky on account of the capricious weather - even in the height of the summer - while Silverstone's expansive nature means it is susceptible to variably gusty conditions, which can have an impact on car behavior.

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen have a wealth of experience at Silverstone, stretching back to their nascent days in junior categories. Hulkenberg has scored a best result of sixth at the British Grand Prix, achieved in both 2017 and 2018, while Magnussen finished a high of seventh in 2014.

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team Reserve Driver Oliver Bearman will participate in FP1 on home soil, his third of six planned outings in 2024. Ferrari Driver Academy member Bearman will take Magnussen's place for the opening 60-minute session on Friday afternoon, before the Dane returns from FP2 onwards.

Oliver Bearman: "When I found out I was taking part in six FP1 sessions with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team and saw one of them was Silverstone, I've been counting down the days to it! It's an amazing circuit and it will be a special feeling leaving the pit lane in front of all the British fans."

Nico Hulkenberg: "The British Grand Prix is one of the events on the calendar that everyone looks forward to. It's a classic, including some of my favorite corners in F1 and is a super-fast track, many drivers love to race at Silverstone. You also have to give a shout-out to the fans in the UK, come rain or shine they're in the grandstands cheering everybody on."

Kevin Magnussen: "Silverstone is an awesome race with a really cool track and the fans there are classic Formula 1 fans, they're real Formula 1 fans. It's always an exciting race and as we all know it often rains, but I always look forward to it. It's not that much of a technical track, but with corners like Maggotts and Becketts, it's super high-speed. The track is the most exciting part of the week, but the food is also good. I'm always eating curries - it's become the national dish almost of the UK - so I'm happy. It's a home race for many members of the team so that also makes the week feel different."