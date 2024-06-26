Austrian Grand Prix: Preview - RB

Daniel Ricciardo: "I've got many reasons to be excited about Austria: it's my 250th F1 Grand Prix, which is pretty wild.

I'm going to run a special helmet design for this weekend, which should be fun and it's a home race for Red Bull, at the Red Bull Ring, so there's always a lot of support there. It's good for the team, for the brand, it's a special one. We'll be looking to try and turn things around after Barcelona. We don't have much time as it's a Sprint weekend with only one practice, so we really must hit the ground running. We're ready for it!"

Yuki Tsunoda: "I like the Red Bull Ring and I enjoy the place itself and the surrounding countryside as I love nature. I also like the food, especially the Schnitzel! It's a home track for the Red Bull family, so I hope we can perform well. It's another Sprint weekend so we only get the one hour of Free Practice, after which every session counts for something. I know everyone has been working very hard back in the factory to understand why we had such a difficult time in Spain and hopefully, we can make up for it this weekend."

Alan Permane (Racing Director): "This week most of the team stays on the road and goes directly to Spielberg in Austria for the second race of this triple header sequence. It's a special race for the Red Bull family and we are looking forward to racing in the beautiful Styrian countryside. The circuit is a demanding one for both car and driver with long straights, heavy braking but also some very high-speed corners. It's a Sprint weekend, so our preparation will need to be perfect. Pirelli will bring the softest tyres in their range and one of the challenges will be to extract the most out of all three compounds over one lap during Sprint Qualifying on Friday afternoon."