Spanish Grand Prix: Preview - Williams

Sven Smeets, Sporting Director: We are looking forward to returning to Barcelona. It's a well-known track for all the teams and drivers and there is always a great atmosphere with the tens of thousands of Spanish fans.

We will be interested to see how the FW46 performs with its different characteristics, as last year the FW45 struggled at this track.

The weather forecast seems nice and sunny for Friday and Saturday but with a risk of showers when the race starts on Sunday, which could make it very interesting.

Alex Albon: As we kick off the start of the triple header in Barcelona, it's always a familiar feeling driving this circuit as we've all done a million laps around it from a very young age, always being an enjoyable track to drive with its mix of high- and low-speed corners. Obviously, our result last weekend wasn't what we hoped for, so we'll be looking to come back strong and see what opportunities arise for us as a team. The weather is looking pretty consistent, so let's see how the FW46 performs with its more versatile characteristics.

Logan Sargeant: Heading back into the European leg of the season, I'm looking forward to racing at a track we all know well in Barcelona. It's an exciting circuit to drive, although tends to be harsh on the tyres, so it will be interesting to see how the race unfolds. I'm hoping for a positive weekend in Spain.