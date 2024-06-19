Spanish Grand Prix: Preview - Alpine

Bruno Famin, Team Principal: It was our first double points of the season after a well-managed race in extremely challenging conditions. Operationally we were strong and we turned around our low grid positions into a reward by the end of the weekend. The drivers were faultless especially in the interchanging conditions. It's important points in our Championship and we must strive for more. We made decisions with the best interests of the team coming first. Sometimes these pay-off, sometimes not, and we will not change our approach in order to maximise the team result when we can.

We are back to a conventional circuit in Spain after racing on non-permanent tracks at the last two events. Barcelona is a reference track so we will see where we stand. Nevertheless, the hard work continues in our Championship fight and we have positive momentum from the last two races to carry forwards. In addition to Formula 1, we have six Academy Drivers in Barcelona. We look forward to seeing the results of Victor and Kush in FIA Formula 2, Gabriele, Nikola and Sophia in FIA Formula 3 and Abbi in F1 Academy. Gabriele and Abbi lead their respective Championships so we hope that trend continues.

Esteban Ocon: We arrive in Spain coming off the back of a positive result in Montréal, with a double points finish for the team, so hopefully it is something we can try to repeat again this weekend. But we know the circuit in Spain is a different challenge altogether. It was a first double points finish for the team this season, which goes to show that the effort and hard work to turn things around since the start of the season is making an impact on track. The rain probably helped us given our starting position, and we made the most of the conditions in order to move up the field. It is always difficult to make the right strategy calls with a drying track, but I think we optimised what we could, and it was pleasing to come away with both cars in the points.

Spain marks the start of a busy few weeks for the team, with the first triple-header of the season. The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is familiar territory and a track we know inside out. It is a circuit that is regularly used for testing purposes, so I have probably driven this track more than any other. The combination of fast, medium, and low-speed corners makes it the ultimate testing ground, particularly with aerodynamic efficiency. So, it will be interesting to see where we stack up this weekend. Despite the week gap, I also spent last weekend at a race track for the 24 Hours of Le Mans supporting Alpine in the Hypercar category, as well as launching the new A290 - Alpine's first all-electric car.

Pierre Gasly: While it's not a completely satisfying result, I must say I'm pleased to see the progress in recent weeks at the team as we have now scored points at back-to-back races. From where we started the season, clearly, this is a good step forward. Canada was a tough weekend with the varying conditions. As a driver, you relish these days as it's a real challenge to focus and keep the car under control. From our side, starting in fifteenth, we welcomed the rain as it brought opportunities and uncertainty. We executed the race well. We had some drama - contact at times - we also took some risk and, in the end, that all paid off, so I'm pleased with our decisions and the points for the Championship.

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is probably the place where all of us current drivers have driven the most laps! It's always served as a good test track as there are long straights, and a variety of corner combinations both high and low speed. There are many challenges to tackle in Barcelona so we will see how we go. We are keeping our heads down and working hard behind the scenes. It's the start of an intense triple header. We have scored at the last two races so we must strive to continue this momentum now. I'm looking forward to it! Away from the track, I will be keeping an eye on the Euros. This week after Practice, it's a big one France versus The Netherlands. Hopefully I can catch some of it with Max [Verstappen] and enjoy a big French win!