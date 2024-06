Spanish Grand Prix: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "It's great to be back in Europe after a successful Canadian GP for us. We were close to another win, but I'm happy to get another podium and important points for the team. It's a great place to be in, fighting for wins, and it makes me really excited for the rest of the season. We know we've got a little bit of work to do to ensure we're winning more regularly, but we're moving in the right direction.

"Last week I was back at the MTC to see the team and prepare for Barcelona. I always enjoy going to Spain, there's always a great atmosphere from the fans and it's an amazing city. The track has its challenges with a real mix of slow and high-speed corners, but I think we're in a good position to maximise our performance and get the most out of the car. We've got our eyes on the prize, let's go!"

Oscar Piastri: "Canada was another strong weekend for the team and I was pleased to continue a productive run of results from Imola and Monaco. It's a nice feeling to be consistently fighting at the front and being in the mix for the big prizes.

"I've had some decent performances in Barcelona in the junior categories and the car feels in a good place thanks to all the hard work put in by the whole team. I'm looking forward to touching down in Spain."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "We now head to Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix. It's the start of a busy European season with a triple header. It's a lot of work for the drivers and the entire team to keep up the momentum for three races in a row, but we are energised by our recent performance and results.

"While we're confident that the MCL38 can perform on merit at different types of tracks, the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will still offer a unique challenge. More teams are bringing upgrades, so it's important for us to keep our focus and make every weekend count."

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Race laps: 66

Circuit length: 4.657 km/2.894miles

Total race distance: 307.236 km/190.908 miles

Number of corners: 14 (8 right, 6 left)

Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C1, Medium: C2 and Soft: C3