Canada Grand Prix: Race team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "That was eventful! To be honest, I felt like I drove a good race from start to finish. The conditions were so stressful inside the car but very enjoyable at the same time. The first two stints were very strong, but we were a bit unlucky with the Safety Car. Well done to Max Verstappen who drove a good race and didn't make any mistakes.



"I'm happy with second. It was good fun out there and we've scored good points for the team. The car's been great all weekend, so thanks to everyone at McLaren. It's nice to be so close and on the podium again. We'll keep fighting to get back onto the top step."



Oscar Piastri: "P5. It's obviously not quite the result we wanted on my side of the garage, but we've got a good haul of points for the team and we've made more progress in the Constructors' Championship. The pace that the Mercedes had on the fresh tyres for the final stint was better than we anticipated, but the race had the potential to be chaos so I think we can be pleased with what we've done. We will now get our heads down into the triple header and I look forward to seeing what we can do."



Andrea Stella - Team Principal: "As expected, we had an entertaining and exciting Canadian Grand Prix. The field has compressed, and the competition is very tight. With the variable weather today, it meant several drivers were favourites for the win at different stages of the race and it's important that Lando was one of those. This is the key message we take away from Montréal: McLaren is competitive, able to take podiums and compete for victory in different conditions.



"The timing of the Safety Car was a little unfortunate for Lando, because it came when his pace was very strong and he was in the lead, opening a large gap, but this is racing and we won't dwell on it. He drove a very good race. Oscar was very strong also. It's great to see him in his second season fighting for podiums.



"Our focus has to be on improving the car and improving our operations so that we can consistently be at the front like we were here in Canada. We take home a big haul of points, once again more than our rivals, and consider this a positive outcome. My thanks to the team for another big effort this weekend, and on we go to Spain."