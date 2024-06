Canada Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "A great job done by the team today and congratulations to George Russell on his pole position.

"The session was tricky, it always is in Montréal, but it's why we love it and it's why we're all smiling. It's a nice feeling when you put a good lap in and end up in the top three.

"I'm excited to see what we can do in the race. The car has been great in the last three or four races and we're on a roll. There are fast cars ahead and plenty behind us as well so I think we could be in for an exciting one. We'll get our heads down overnight and see what we can do to move forward tomorrow."

Oscar Piastri: "P4. A very tight and difficult session but a fun one. I think many people are leaving thinking they could be on pole, and I'm one of them, but that's a positive sign in terms of pace. It's another start towards the front and we'll see what we can do tomorrow. We have good consistency, and we have the benefit of having two cars starting together, which is always a positive from the strategy side. Let's see what we can do tomorrow. I am looking forward to it."

Andrea Stella - Team Principal: "Qualifying today was intense. The field is getting more and more competitive, and you really have to nail your laps and get the most out of the tyres if you want to progress. On top of that, as is often the case in Canada, there are many variables in play: the weather, the tyre warm up, the small differences between new and used tyre performance.

"The drivers and the team coped well with these challenges today and ultimately the outcome is positive for us. The second row of the grid is a good starting position, but we know there is rain around and we have to remain focused if we want to capitalise on our good performance today."