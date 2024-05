Monaco Grand Prix: Race team notes - McLaren

Oscar Piastri: "That was a tricky race. The pace at the beginning was incredibly slow. I had half a look before the tunnel but didn't have a car small enough to fit through the gap.

Thanks to the whole team who have worked so hard. It's been a great weekend all around, and what better place to get a result like that than Monaco. It's special to achieve a podium in Senna's colours, too, given his incredible record around these streets."

Lando Norris: "A good team result. A lot of points on the board, which is exactly what we wanted. But as we expected, there were no opportunities to move forward, especially after the Red Flag at the beginning. It was unlucky that we got put down to fourth again after the first start, that would have been lovely! But there wasn't a lot we could do on a day like today. We stayed in there, got good points for the team, and that's the main thing."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "Hats off to Ferrari and Charles Leclerc, they've been quick all weekend and deserved the victory. For us, well done to the entire team for delivering a fast car, and to the trackside team, for being always on the ball, managing some intense operational moments this weekend - from clearing Lando's car of debris during Qualifying, to dealing with a difficult Red Flag situation today. It's an important result here in Monaco, with Oscar scoring an impressive podium and Lando right behind on a circuit that we weren't certain would suit our car. It's a lot of points - but also evidence that we can be regular contenders for the podium. We look at the coming races with optimism."