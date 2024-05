Monaco Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - McLaren

Oscar Piastri: "I'm really pleased with that. It's great to be starting on the front row, and next to Leclerc who has been incredibly quick all weekend.

"I feel like we've been building momentum, and what better colours to do it in than these. Our aim for tomorrow is to get a good start, and take the opportunities that will come to us. While overtaking will be tricky, we'll give it everything. We've got a good starting spot, so let's see what we can do."

Lando Norris: "A good Qualifying result for us. It was just so close. Of course, we would have loved to have been one or two positions higher, especially here where overtaking is so difficult, but, I'm happy with it and we're in a good place. A good job by the team for Oscar to be in P2. We've got a good team result and we'll try to maximise it."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "As usual, a very tense Qualifying session here in Monaco. There were many teams today with a realistic shot of getting into Q3, and we needed to be incredibly careful with our approach, always being on track with the right tyres, because you simply could not tell when the time was to do the lap that would see you progress the most.

"In Q1, there was a moment of concern when Lando had a large portion of an advertising banner stuck under his car. It required a rapid response from the entire team to get rid of this and get him back out for the crucial last couple of minutes, which the team did very well. Both drivers performed well under pressure today, culminating in strong starting positions for tomorrow, upon which we will try to capitalise the best we can."