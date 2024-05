Monaco Grand Prix: Practice team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "First of all, it's just great to be back, driving around this circuit. It's so incredible.

"It's tough as always, but I think it's been a reasonable first day. It's always hard to get in a good rhythm around here but I think we're in a good place. It's very close between several teams, with maybe one or two a little further up the road compared to us. We've got a bit of work to do, but I think it's kind-of as expected and we'll keep pushing hard."

Oscar Piastri: "That's Friday done in Monaco. I'd say it's been a pretty good day overall. The pace has looked good but it's very, very tight between a lot of teams today, so it's difficult to say where we could net out. We've got some things to look at and tweak overnight, but I feel like we're in a good place. It's going to be an exciting Saturday."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "It was a productive day of practice here in Monaco. We worked through our planned programme without any issue. The threatened rain didn't materialise, so we had plenty of time to evaluate tyres, understand setup and give the drivers as much track time as possible. The battle at the front seems very interesting: there are quite a few quick teams. We'll work hard this evening to maximise our potential, have a good qualifying session tomorrow and score points in a race that may still be affected by the weather."