Canada Grand Prix: Practice team notes - McLaren

Oscar Piastri: "That's practice done.

"It's been a bit of a difficult day with the weather, so it's hard to read where we sit. I think we're looking good, but it's just difficult to know considering we didn't get in all the running we wanted to, but that's the same for everyone. Our pace and times on the Intermediates in P2 looked solid, so that's a positive, but I think it's going to be a jumbled up weekend for everybody. I'm looking forward to getting back out there tomorrow."

Lando Norris: "Tricky first day on track with the conditions which meant I didn't get in as many dry laps as I wanted to. We got a good amount in the wet and took a reasonable first step this weekend but it's hard to see where we stand. It's been a difficult Friday for everyone, and the conditions here can change everything. We'll now work hard overnight with the data we have and see where we can aim to be tomorrow going into Qualifying."

Andrea Stella - Team Principal: "Today's sessions were both affected by rain. It means we haven't learned very much about tyre behaviour, car set up or even our competitive position. That said, we may have learned the most valuable information already, because conditions may be the same as this for the rest of the weekend. So, the running was valuable, and at least we were able to offer something to all the fans that came out today to see us. We need to stay focused, use what we took from today and be ready for an eventful weekend."

Check out our Friday gallery from Montreal here.