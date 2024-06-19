Spanish Grand Prix: Preview - Aston Martin

Ahead of his home Grand Prix, Fernando Alonso talks racing in front of the home crowd, his memories of the track and what to expect this weekend.

What is it like to be racing in front of your home fans?

Fernando Alonso: "The Spanish Grand Prix has always been a special race for me and it's always nice to come home and embrace the amazing atmosphere.

"This will be my 21st Spanish Grand Prix and I will feel as proud as I did at my first home race when I go round the track. The Spanish fans always come out in full force and provide us with the additional motivation to do well.

"It's always nice to see them at the Fan Forum as well - so many come along to show their support for the team."

Can you tell us about some of your favourite memories at the circuit?

FA: "Over the years there have been some exciting battles on track and one that stands out is my win in 2006. It was my first victory at my home race, and I will always remember the fan's reactions it was very special.

"There is always a different kind of energy at the Spanish Grand Prix for me - the fans are so passionate. Another good memory of mine was the blue wave in 2005 and 2006 which is now becoming a green wave."

What does it take to do well at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya?

FA: "It's a circuit all the drivers and teams know well so everyone has a lot of experience there. Tyre degradation is a key factor at this track which means the pit-stop strategy plays a big part in the race.

"Overtaking is not easy either, so making sure the car is set-up right ahead of Saturday will be important as qualifying position is crucial to having a good Sunday."

Last year saw us race on the new layout for the first time, do you think that it has made a difference?

FA: "The removal of the chicane helped to make the last sector more flowing, and it has made tyre management even more important throughout the race. I think it's quite fun to drive through it again at high-speed."

We left Montreal with a double points finish; do you think that result can act as motivation for the team moving forwards?

FA: "The team are working flat out to bring new parts to every race and hopefully we can improve our competitiveness.

"The Spanish Grand Prix marks the start of a triple-header so we need to work together as a team to make sure we are able to extract the maximum we can from each weekend.

"We will also need to support each other during the next three races, as triple-headers can be a physical and mental challenge for everyone in the team, not just the drivers."