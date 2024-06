Canada Grand Prix: Race team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "It was a good race for the team and finishing in sixth and seventh positions in an extremely challenging race weekend is a good result.

"I think we can be more optimistic heading into Barcelona. It ended up being a lonely race for me despite the mixed weather conditions. There wasn't much we could do with the top five cars ahead as they were a little bit too fast today and there were not too many threats behind us. It was stressful with the changeable conditions, and you had to avoid making a mistake and also switch the tyres at the right time. Most importantly, we brought both cars home and scored double points for the team."

Lance Stroll: "I'm super happy with our performance today. It was a tricky race - one of the trickiest I can remember - and the changing conditions kept us on our toes, but we handled it well. The first stint was really about managing tyres, especially as the track began to dry, and then we were able to pit for another set of Intermediates under the Safety Car for the second round of rain. We judged the switch to the Hard compound well and kept it on track while others struggled. The characteristics of this circuit definitely suited our car, but we did a good job to stay focused and make the most of the opportunities that came our way."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "A busy home race in Montreal - we made good strategic calls at the right time and the team carried out solid pit stops including a double stack when we went to dry tyres. Lance and Fernando drove faultlessly in difficult conditions and we were rewarded with having both cars finishing in the points in P6 and P7. I'm pleased Lance was able to get a solid result in front of the Canadian fans. It has been a better weekend for us as we learn more about recent upgrades and extract more performance from the AMR24. Our focus now shifts to Barcelona and Fernando's home Grand Prix but we need to keep unlocking more pace to challenge our closest competitors."