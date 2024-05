Monaco Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Lance Stroll: "I think more was possible today. I put in some strong lap times to progress through to Q1, but then hit some traffic during my final flying lap in Q2.

"That cost us a couple of tenths. It's especially tough to pass here, so I expect we'll have a difficult day tomorrow, but we'll still be looking to fight for points."

Fernando Alonso: "It was a case of wrong place and wrong moment today for me. This is Monaco and you need to find some luck here too! I lost quite a bit of lap time with the traffic in Q1 and there is nobody to blame as we can't expect the traffic to vanish. Heading into Qualifying, we were thinking Q3 looked possible. It will be a tough day tomorrow, but we will take any opportunities that come our way."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "It has been a really tough day in Monaco and disappointing for our fans, the drivers and all of the team. There are no excuses, we simply did not have a race car capable of reaching the top ten today. The margins are very small, and we were on the wrong side of them. We now face an uphill battle to score points from P14 and P16, but we will do what we can to capitalise on any opportunities that might materialise in the long race tomorrow. Going forward we need to bring more performance to the AMR24."