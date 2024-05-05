Alonso fears anti-Spanish bias

Fernando Alonso is to write to FIA president, Mohammed ben Sulayem over his fears that stewards are biased against Spanish drivers.

As his team's right of review relating to his penalty in Shanghai was being dismissed, the Aston Martin driver was clearly angry that Lewis Hamilton had escaped punishment for his role in the first lap incident that saw Lando Norris and Lance Stroll eliminated.

As the field entered the right-hander that is Turn 1, Hamilton went for what he saw as a gap on the inside of Alonso. However, he hit the Spaniard who had already hit his Aston Martin teammate, who subsequently hit the innocent Norris.

While Alonso accused Hamilton of entering the corner like a "bull", the stewards were of the opinion that "at least three collisions occurred".

The first between Alonso and his teammate, then between Hamilton and Alonso and finally between Stroll and Norris.

"While it appeared to us that the incidents began with Alonso and Stroll, the sudden and fast arrival of Hamilton contributed to the various collisions," said the stewards, who opted to take no further action.

"However, we were not able to identify one or more drivers wholly or predominantly to blame for the various collisions or any one of them. Also keeping in mind that this was in Turn 1 of Lap 1 where greater latitude is given to drivers for incidents, we took no further action."

"I have to open the gap because Hamilton was coming from the inside without control of the car," said Alonso, who suggested that the British driver is treated differently. "If I do that for sure I get the penalty.

"I guess they won't decide anything because he's not Spanish," he added. "But I think he ruined the race for a few people."

Subsequently asked if he truly believes that certain stewards are biased - which certainly appeared to be the reaction on (always to be trusted) social media, the Spaniard replied: "I do feel that nationality matters, and I will speak with Mohammed (ben Sulayem), with the FIA, whatever.

"I need to make sure there is not anything wrong with my nationality or anything that can influence any decision, not only for me also for the future generation of the Spanish drivers they need to be protected."

Other than being penalised in China for clashing with Carlos Sainz - the penalty for which Aston Martin had sought a right of review - Alonso was penalised in Melbourne for "potentially dangerous" driving, after slowing down unnecessarily whilst being pursued by George Russell.

Check out our Saturday gallery from Miami here.