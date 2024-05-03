Site logo

Miami Grand Prix: Sprint Shootout notes - Aston Martin

03/05/2024

Lance Stroll: "It was a good Sprint Qualifying, for sure. We chose to run a used Soft tyre in SQ3 and managed to qualify P7, which sets us up well for tomorrow. Our aim will be trying to pick up some points in the Sprint event."

Fernando Alonso: "There was not a lot of grip to be found on track today so the conditions were quite tricky for Sprint Qualifying. But it was the same for everybody and we managed to get both cars into Q3 which was the target for today. We haven't done a lot of running on track, so it's a little unknown heading into the Sprint tomorrow. We'll see what we can do and try to have some fun."

LATEST IMAGES

