Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Williams

Sven Smeets, Sporting Director: The day didn't start well with Alex stopping early in FP1 and missing valuable track time.

"The team did a great job to get the car ready again, but we only managed to finish a compromised runplan with Alex. Unfortunately Logan also lost a lot of running time in FP2 and only had 1 lap on the Soft tyre. We have a lot of fine tuning to do before Qualifying tomorrow but both drivers are confident that we will have a competitive package to start Qualifying. There is still a small chance for some showers during the race so Sunday could become a day with lots of opportunities.

Alex Albon: We're obviously a little behind on track time today after the electrical issue I suffered in FP1. It took a while to find the issue and then fix it, however the team did a great job to get the car back out. It's a difficult one because the car actually felt amazing out there; I don't know whether it's the track or the wind, but I feel like the car is on rails yet I'm P18, so we've got some work to do. Despite this, I'm enjoying it and it's nice to come to a proper track. It's not going to be easy but I'm happy with our progress so hopefully we can unlock some more.

Logan Sargeant: For sure FP2 was quite heavily compromised; we only got a couple of laps on low fuel, on which we had a little trouble getting the tyre working, so that's the main topic to focus on. The balance of the car is in a good place but we're not getting everything working as it should around it, so we need to figure that out. I'm really enjoying the track, it's really cool and it's on the edge. Tomorrow will be tricky, but we'll do our best to get everything out of it.