Miami Grand Prix: Sprint & Qualifying team notes - Williams

Sven Smeets, Sporting Director: We're much happier with how today went as we have made progress from yesterday.

It's a shame that Logan, in his home race, missed Q2 by just thirty milliseconds; it would have been a massive result for him, and it was incredibly close. With Alex, maybe Q3 was just a little bit too far away but we saw how close it was and it was important to manage the tyres throughout the lap, so it was a Qualifying all about tyres. Tomorrow there will be opportunities available to us. We saw in the Sprint Race Logan starting in 18th and finishing 10th in an incident full race. Tyre management will be key to a good result. We're looking forward to tomorrow.

Alex Albon: Today was more about tyres than anything else. Even just now in my Qualifying laps, I'm having to do a lot of race management with the tyres and it's like the quicker you drive the slower you end. The hot track temperatures seem to hurt us a little more when running lower downforce for better straight-line speed, so by turn 11, the tyres are gone. I locked up on the corner when the front tyres went off, and then the rears will go off the next corner, so it's just a bit tricky. Let's see what we can do from P14 tomorrow.

Logan Sargeant: When I look at yesterday, I knew we had the pace to get through to Q2 and I wanted to deliver that today. We executed our run plan well but it's not easy when it's extremely tight with one tenth separating several cars. I'm honestly happy with the changes we made to the car between sessions and how I drove. We'll try to have another good race tomorrow taking any opportunity that comes our way. We have the pace and straight-line speed to keep a lot of people behind, so we need to give ourselves track position to make the most of it.