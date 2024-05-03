Miami Grand Prix: Sprint Shootout notes - Williams

Sven Smeets, Sporting Director: Evidently, we're quite disappointed with the result in Sprint Qualifying. We made a number of set-up changes between FP1 and SQ but unfortunately, they didn't pay off.

We will use the Sprint race in the morning to gather valuable information so that we can improve the whole package for Qualifying and the Race on Sunday.

Logan Sargeant: We had good pace in that session with a lot of potential, but I had a huge snap in Sector 1 which ended any chance of progressing. Unfortunately, in Sprint Qualifying you only get one set of tyres. We'll see how the Sprint race goes tomorrow.

Alex Albon: We tend to struggle a little in Sprint Qualifying sessions when using the harder compounds; we also changed quite a bit between FP1 and Qualifying and unfortunately, the gamble didn't pay off. The things we changed were in the right direction, including a few aero pieces but they weren't quite what we expected and ultimately, we over-compromised. We'll wait until the Sprint race, then change the car setup and hopefully that will improve things.