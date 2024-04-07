Japanese Grand Prix: Race team notes - Williams

Alex Albon: I didn't have a great start but being on the Hard tyres, I had good traction coming up into Turn 2, but I don't think Daniel [Ricciardo] saw me and it was a bit of a pinching moment...

I tried to back out of it but I couldn't quite get out of the way quick enough. It's a tough one to take, so all in all a very frustrating and disappointing weekend. It wasn't a big crash but the way I hit the tyre wall, the car gripped and went under it, and I came to a hard stop really fast and aggressively, so that won't help with the damage to the car. Looking ahead, we'll assess the damage and get the car ready in time for China.



Logan Sargeant: After that second stop, I was pushing as hard as I could to catch the group ahead and make something happen. I bottomed on the exit kerb, locked up and went straight. That moment was disappointing but leading up to it there were some positives. We had a bold strategy trying to do the Hard, Hard race which I think would've worked. Of course, the lap we try to pit everyone pits and instead of jumping four cars, we got jumped by four cars which can make or break a race. Had that gone to plan, the race would've played out very differently. Nonetheless, we tried to adapt to the situation by boxing again. We still could've had a decent result, but I made that little mistake.