Japanese Grand Prix: Preview - Williams

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance: It is only a few months since we were last here in Japan, and it will be interesting to tackle this great track at a slightly different time of year. The current forecast is for cool and calm conditions but there is a chance of heavy showers affecting the event.

Suzuka remains a very challenging circuit that places a very high demand on the car, tyres and drivers. Pirelli will provide the hardest compounds for this weekend, and these should work well on the high energy, low roughness track at Suzuka. The cool conditions will have an impact on how the tyres perform and we will be looking to understand these effects in both qualifying and race conditions.

There has been a lot of work done in Grove since we got back from Melbourne and as a result, we are in a good position to race hard here in Suzuka.

Alex Albon: I am really looking forward to Suzuka, one of my favourite tracks, and of course the amazing Japanese fans. Australia was clearly not how we want to go racing as a team, and it did unfortunately highlight the journey that we're on. Despite this, the team trackside and back at Grove has really pulled together in an impressive way to repair the car and deliver it to the track on time, which we are all hugely thankful for.

Logan Sargeant: Australia was perhaps the most difficult weekend I've ever had to face as a driver and the same goes for the team. I really appreciate the fans for sticking by us with their incredible support at the track and back home. I'm looking to put this challenging moment behind us, learn from it and continue pushing together this season. I've taken the opportunity between races to head to Bali to stay sharp both mentally and physically, with plenty of time spent in the gym. I'm excited to be heading back to Japan so early in the season. Suzuka is iconic and is one of everyone's favourite tracks on the calendar. I can't wait to give it another go.