Japanese Grand Prix: Preview - Alpine

Bruno Famin, Team Principal: In Australia, we were able to fight closer to the points than in previous rounds.

That said, that was likely down to circumstance and track specifics rather than an improvement in performance. And it is still a long way from our objective. We are motivated to put things right both at our factories and at the track in order to improve our processes and our car. We must fight tooth and nail to better our performance in all areas.

We are looking forward to racing at the fast and flowing Suzuka Circuit. In line with our 2024 development plan, we are on schedule to make the first updates to the A524. Although they are not major, it is important for us to add these elements as soon as we can so we can assess the potential and continually improve our understanding of our package. These updates mainly concern a new front wing as well as the first step of weight reduction.

Esteban Ocon: Coming away from the last race in Australia, there were mixed emotions. On one hand there were promising signs with the car showing better performance across the weekend as a whole and being closer to the teams around us. On the other side, it felt like a bit of a missed opportunity as, without the extra pit stop to remove the tear-off from the rear brake duct, we could have been in the mix for points. But that's racing and if we did not stop, we probably would not have made it to the end of the race. I know the team at Enstone and Viry are working extremely hard to bring performance to the car and we'll be trialling some small upgrades this weekend in Suzuka.

Every year I arrive in Japan, I always have a big smile on my face. The fans here are so enthusiastic and passionate for Formula 1, and they always come out and support come rain or shine, which is usually the case at Suzuka with some variable weather conditions! I see some fans getting creative with their hats and outfits, and they even give us special personalised gifts, which is amazing. The support does not go unnoticed, and we appreciate the fans that make this event so special and one of the best races on the F1 calendar. I cannot wait to see all the fans at the track and hopefully we can put on a good show this weekend.

Suzuka is often described as a drivers' favourite as well as a fans' favourite, and I can tell you that's definitely true. For me, it's the best circuit on the calendar and it's somewhere I enjoy coming back and driving each year. There's so much to like about the track, particularly the first sector, which is incredibly fast and flowing, with no time to catch your breath. One corner quickly follows the other and one missed apex can compromise the entire lap. The level of precision and commitment - in Qualifying trim in particular - makes it extra rewarding. It's an old school circuit which punishes any mistakes and is steeped in history. That, along with the fans, makes it a standout on the F1 schedule.

Esteban's fourth place in the 2022 race was the team's best result of that season, and he has not failed to score at Suzuka since his rookie 2016 season.

Pierre Gasly: We did what we could in Australia starting seventeenth and finishing thirteenth. At one point we were running in eighth place, hoping for something to happen, in which we could benefit. That's all we could really do in the race. We have to be patient until we can improve the car as we are too far away from competing for points at this moment. I have full trust in the team to keep understanding the package and to unlock some performance to get us back to where we should be in the championship.

Everyone is giving their best, we are working in a positive direction to improve things. Next up is Japan, one of my favourites both in terms of the country and the track itself in Suzuka.

I must say, I love going to Japan and racing at the super Suzuka Circuit. Pretty much all drivers love Suzuka as it's fast, has some challenging corner combinations and brings overtaking opportunities, so the racing is usually quite good. Japan will always be special for me since I spent so much time there when I raced Super Formula. The fans are amazing. So warming, so polite and it makes the event very special. Hopefully we can go there this weekend with an improvement in our performance level. We have some small updates to the car, so I look forward to sampling those in Practice and taking them through for the rest of the weekend.

I had a relaxing few days in Australia after the race and I visited Hamilton Island. It turns out I was not the only one in Formula 1 with the same idea! I played golf at this beautiful golf course. It was not my best effort, but the scenery was tremendous and made the round such a pleasure. I visited the Great Barrier Reef, which was incredible. In general, it was great to have some time to relax and rest a bit. It's always a challenge with jet lag out here, plus with a busy race weekend, it is important to unwind and recover some energy. I have been in Tokyo for a few days this week. It's one of my favourite places in the world to visit. The city has the best atmosphere and amazing food. I'm definitely feeling ready to head to Suzuka and going for it this weekend.

Prior to his Formula 1 career, Pierre raced at Suzuka in the Japanese Super Formula series in 2017, finishing tenth on his debut. He went into the double-header final weekend of the season at Suzuka with a chance of winning the championship, only for the threat of a typhoon to cause both races to be cancelled.