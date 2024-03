Alonso delighted to have Bob Bell on board

Fernando Alonso has welcomes the arrival of Bob Bell, the man behind his title-winning Renaults, at Aston Martin.

The Briton is the latest high profile person to leave the struggling Enstone outfit, Briton having spent three stints with the team he first joined in 1997 when it was Benetton.

Appointed Technical Director in 2003 he oversaw the design of Alonso's championship winning Renaults in 2005 and 2006.

"It's always good news when more people join the team," said the Spaniard, "more experience from previous years and from other teams will bring to our already very sophisticated technical department.

"Those kinds of senior role people, I think they bring always background knowledge about how to run a competitive team and how to have a good structure in the factory," he added.

"So, I think the contribution of Bob hopefully brings Aston into a better level... that's certainly the aim, so I'm happy to welcome him.

"When more people come to the team, there is not really any disadvantage, to be honest, there is always an advantage. The problem is to convince everyone to work together as a team and as a group.

"So, that's the role also of Martin (Whitmarsh), the role of Lawrence (Stroll) as a leader," said the two-time world champion and three-time runner-up. "I think we have a great technical group of people and great leadership as well. So, step-by-step, hopefully, we're creating a bigger team."