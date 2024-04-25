Red Bull responds to Newey claims

As speculation mounts, Red Bull claims that it is unaware that Adrian Newey is to leave the Austrian outfit for another team.

Earlier today, Germany's Auto Motor und Sport claimed that Newey is to leave the Austrian team, citing unease with the ongoing situation in relation to the accusations of inappropriate behaviour r levelled at Christian Horner.

Over the course of the day the likes of Sky, Motorsport.com and the BBC - citing its own trusted verification process of course - have run the story while insisting that sources have confirmed it to be true.

Newey is under contract to Red Bull until 2025 and whatever the rights and wrongs of the ongoing saga the team would no doubt fight tooth and nail not to let him go anywhere other than his garden.

Nonetheless, the media claims have led to intense speculation on social media where Newey has been linked to a 'dream team' partnership with Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari, while Mercedes and Aston Martin have also been linked with the design guru.

All Red Bull is saying, other than repeating the fact that Newey is contracted to the team until the end of 2025, is that it is "unaware of him joining any other team".

While some on social media are salivating at the prospect, claiming that his departure would mark "the beginning of the end for Red Bull", assuming he is held to his current contract, even if it means gardening leave, he would likely not make any impact on his chosen new team before 2027, a year into the new formula.

Then again, considering the power play going on behind the scenes, both within the F1 team and seemingly within Red Bull itself, the whole thing could be a means of further destabilising the situation and forcing a conclusion to the saga, and with Max Verstappen's future titles very much aligned with who designs his cars, this makes perfect sense.