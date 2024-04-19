No rush to confirm Red Bull line-up

Christian Horner insists that there is no need to confirm the team's 2025 driver line-up until much later in the season.

While the line-up in Bahrain was exactly the same as it was months earlier in Abu Dhabi, the 2025 game of F1 musical chairs took centre stage the moment Lewis Hamilton announced that he was leaving Mercedes for Ferrari.

Added to this was speculation over Max Verstappen's future due to the Horner saga and a rumoured behind the scenes power play involving various factions including his father.

To further spice things up, after next season Sauber (Stake) becomes Audi, while numerous drivers are out of contract at the end of this year.

One piece fell into place last week with the news that Fernando Alonso is staying put at Aston Martin, and while nobody really believes that Max Verstappen will jump ship, if teammate Sergio Perez is to keep his seat he must continue to maintain his current form.

Speaking today in Shanghai, Horner insisted that there is no need to finalise his team's line-up any time soon.

"We are in a situation where we are very happy with our two drivers, and we don't need to make a final decision about our line-up until much later in the year," said the Briton.

"Obviously, Max is on a long-term contract and Checo is out of contract at the end of this year but has been driving exceptionally well so far this season."

Asked about the Mexican's recent admission that he wants to finalise his contract as soon as possible, Horner said: "Of course, he would like to make an announcement tomorrow, undoubtedly.

"We as a team aren't in a particular rush, we are in a fortunate position where many drivers obviously would like to drive for the team, but we are happy with the pairing that we have, we just want to make sure that the level of consistency Checo started the season with is maintained.

"In due course we will evaluate those options, but at this point in time we are very happy with the line-up we have, so there is no imminent rush to announce the full driver line-up for 2025."

Asked about Helmut Marko's claim that the team has spoken to Carlos Sainz - another on-form driver so far this season - but that Audi is offering more money, Horner replied: "It is pure speculation and we have no idea if and what Audi have offered Carlos.

"He is a key driver on the open market," he continued, "so it's only natural that there is going to be significant interest and I'm sure Audi would be foolish not to consider a driver of his quality amongst others that have seats available.

"It would be improper to disclose what offers have been made and it's not something that has been disclosed to us as to what offers have been made from other teams."

