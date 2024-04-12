Site logo

2025 F1 calendar revealed

NEWS STORY
12/04/2024

F1 and the FIA have revealed the calendar for the 2025 season which will mark the 75th anniversary of the Formula One World Championship.

The calendar features 24 races and will commence in Australia on 16 March and conclude in Abu Dhabi on 7 December. Ramadan is throughout March, consequently the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix will be held in April.

The changes made to the calendar in 2024 to create a better geographical flow of races have been carried over to 2025, with Japan in April following Australia and China, followed predominantly by the European races over the summer and the Americas during the Autumn, before Qatar and Abu Dhabi finish the season back-to-back.

Date Race Circuit
16-Mar Australia Melbourne
23-Mar China Shanghai
06-Apr Japan Suzuka
13-Apr Bahrain Sakhir
20-Apr Saudi Arabia Jeddah
04-May Miami Miami
18-May Emilia Romagna Imola
25-May Monaco Monaco
01-Jun Spain Barcelona
15-Jun Canada Montreal
29-Jun Austria Spielberg
06-Jul United Kingdom Silverstone
27-Jul Belgium Spa Francorchamps
03-Aug Hungary Budapest
31-Aug Netherlands Zandvoort
07-Sep Italy Monza
21-Sep Azerbaijan Baku
05-Oct Singapore Singapore
19-Oct USA Austin
26-Oct Mexico Mexico City
09-Nov Brazil Sao Paulo
22-Nov Las Vegas Las Vegas
30-Nov Qatar Losail
07-Dec Abu Dhabi Yas Marina

"2025 will be a special year as we celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the FIA Formula One World Championship," said Stefano Domenicali, "and it's that legacy and experience that allows us to deliver such a strong calendar. Once again, we'll visit 24 incredible venues around the world, delivering top class racing, hospitality, and entertainment, which will be enjoyed by millions of fans worldwide.

"We're grateful to the FIA, our promoters, host city partners, and all the related ASNs for their commitment and support in delivering this schedule and securing what promises to be another fantastic year for Formula 1. I would also like to pay tribute to our F1 teams and drivers, the heroes of our sport, and our fans around the world for continuing to follow Formula 1 with such incredible enthusiasm."

"The 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar, approved by the World Motor Sport Council, is a further illustration of our collective mission of meeting sustainability objectives through the regionalisation of events," added Mohammed Ben Sulayem. "While our focus is on the overall stability of Formula 1, we also have a shared duty to the environment and to the health and well-being of travelling staff.

"Formula One Management, under the direction of Stefano Domenicali, have produced a calendar which strikes a good blend of traditional circuits and modern venues. We thank the host ASNs, the local organisers and the many thousands of FIA volunteers for their tireless efforts in making Formula 1 a truly global, mass audience spectacle as we prepare to celebrate the sport's 75th year."

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2024. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms