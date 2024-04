Istanbul Park seeks 2026 return

The new operator at Turkey's Istanbul Park circuit, is aiming to bring F1 back to the track by 2026.

Broadcaster Haberturk reports that Can Bilim Egitim Kurumlari A.S., which is part owned by Lale Cander, the chairwoman of Pirelli's Turkish operation, has won the tender to operate the track for the next 30 years in a deal worth $118m.

The circuit first hosted F1 in 2005, but was dropped from the schedule following the 2011 event as a result of failure to agree a new deal. While the organisers insisted the hosting fee was too high, Bernie Ecclestone blamed their poor promotion of the event for its lack of profitability.

A subsequent move in 2013 to host a race in Tuzla fell through after the government refused to contribute the money that would have secured the deal.

The circuit returned to the schedule in 2020 and 2021 when a number of tracks were taken out of mothballs by Liberty Media in its desperation to put a worthwhile race calendar together but was subsequently dropped again, even though it remains a favourite of drivers and those fans watching on TV... the event having failed to attract the required sort of (live) attendance figures.

Nonetheless, President Tayyip Erdogan has made no secret of his desire to have F1 return along with the World Rally Championship and last month met with (FIA president) Mohammed ben Sulayem to discuss the possibility.

In March, Tourism Minister, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said the operators tender would go to the bidder most able to bring F1 back to Turkey by 2026, and the new operator has one month in which to secure a deal. Seemingly, for every year from 2026 that the circuit does not host a race the new operator will have to pay 25% of the hosting contract fee to the administration.

On the other hand, the new operator has been given the all-clear to revamp the circuit's amenities with shopping malls and entertainment venues... a move, along with a night time schedule, that might attract Liberty Media.

Indeed, Haberturk claims that representatives of the sport's owners will visit Istanbul after Ramadan to inspect the circuit.