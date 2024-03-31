2026 cars to feature 'push-to-pass'

The 2026 engine regulations include an "override mode", essentially a 'push-to-pass' similar to that used in IndyCar.

The move would see the sport return to something akin to KERS, which was used between 2009 and 2013 before the new hybrid formula was introduced in 2014.

With the new feature drivers would be given a boost in performance which could be used for attacking another driver, defending one's position or simply to give more power in terms of achieving a quicker lap time.

The proposed regulations see a reduction in power output from the ICE (internal combustion engine), down from approximately 560kW to 400kW, which equates to around 535 bhp. Consequently, the FIA is seeking to increase the battery's contribution by means of compensation.

Article 5.4.8 of the draft regulations revealed on Friday reveal the plans for a new ERS-K system which will see drivers reach top speeds of 215 mph (345km/h), however an additional "override mode", provided by additional battery power, would allow drivers to increase this to 220.5 mph (355 km/h).

However, while the "override" will not be limited to certain part of circuits, as is the case with DRS, it will not be able to use it continually throughout the race as, much like Formula E, drivers would need to exercise management strategy of their energy, meaning over use of the system would leave them at risk of encountering an energy deficiency, thereby leaving them open to attack.

It is the increased contribution of the electric element of the 2026 engines that has encouraged Audi and Ford to enter, however the regulations have yet to be finalised by F1, the FIA and the teams.

For those of a technical disposition, Article 5.4.67 states that the absolute electrical DC power of the ERS-K may not exceed 350kW, while article 5.4.78 states that additionally, the electrical DC power of the ERS-K used to propel the car may not exceed:

i) P(kW) = 1850 - 5 * car speed 1800 - 5 * car speed (kph) when the car speed is below 340kph

P(kW) = 150kW 6900 - 20 * car speed (kph) when the car speed is equal to or above 340kph

P(kW) = 0 when the car speed is equal to or above 345kph

ii) In "override" mode up to:

P(kW) = 7100 - 20 * car speed (kph) when the car speed is below 355kph

P(kW) = 0 when the car speed is equal to or above 355kph