Honda Racing establishes new F1 base in UK

Honda Racing Corporation has established a new subsidiary, Honda Racing Corporation UK Ltd. (HRC UK) in the UK.

This new company has been founded to primarily perform post-race maintenance and preparation tasks on the Honda built F1 power units, whilst also operating as a logistics operation for the European region.

The establishment of HRC UK will further enhance the effectiveness of Honda's power unit preparations, in support of the partnership with Aston Martin from 2026.

Last May, Honda and Aston Martin jointly announced they will enter into works partnership so that Honda will supply its power units compliant with the new F1 regulations which will take effect in 2026.

Following the establishment of the new company, HRC will start the recruitment of engineers, technicians and staff members for the new company from Spring 2024.