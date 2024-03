Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "It's a nice surprise again to have a strong Qualifying in Jeddah. We are very competitive in one lap and our car is responding very well in Qualifying.

"I enjoyed every lap out there tonight. On my final push lap in Q3 I managed to take a tow from Lewis [Hamilton] onto the main straight but maybe I lost a tenth of a second into Turn 1, so in the end it balanced out over the lap. It's a good result for Aston Martin but the real test is tomorrow. We have our feet on the ground and we will see where we are with our race pace."

Lance Stroll: "Q1 was very good - the car felt really positive. But then I think we might have had some issues in Q3 - we need to investigate it. The car felt a bit tricky and then I lost some time in the final sector - which is basically just straights - on my last Q3 lap. We need to look into why we weren't able to go any quicker after Q1 - we were much better at the start of Qualifying than at the end. We'll see what we can do tomorrow - it's going to be a long race, with a lot of degradation, so there will definitely be some opportunities."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "A good Qualifying session this evening in Jeddah. Our target was to put both cars into Q3. Everyone has strengths and weaknesses around this circuit. We have achieved our target. A lot can happen here in the race. The most important consideration for tomorrow is to finish with both cars in points-scoring positions."