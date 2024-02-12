AMR24 completes 200kms at Silverstone

Aston Martin completed a successful pre-season filming day at Silverstone with the AMR24 today, hours after it was first revealed to the world.

The arrival of the AMR24 marks the team's first F1 car to be built inside the new AMR Technology Campus ahead of the upcoming season.

Lance Stroll was first behind the wheel of the team's new challenger during a crisp morning of winter sunshine. Fernando Alonso - entering his second-year with the team - jumped into the seat in the afternoon to complete the team's 200km permitted filming day.

The focus for the team now shifts to pre-season testing in Bahrain next week ahead of the start of the 2024 season.

The AMR24 ran really reliably and without any issues all day," said Tom McCullough, the team's Performance Director. "It was a successful day with the opportunity to secure some data in the background of the full 200km, with Lance running in the morning and Fernando in the afternoon.

"The way the car, our first from the AMRTC, has been built has been really impressive. Every year it gets better and better. So a big thank you to everyone for all of the hard work."

