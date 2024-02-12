Aston Martin reveals its 2024 contender

With the absolute minimum of fanfare, Aston Martin has revealed its AMR24, the car which Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll will drive this season.

The days of mega launches a distant memory, fans didn't get so much as a puff of smoke, a few bars of pulsating rock music or a long, rambling speech by Lawrence Stroll as Aston Martin revealed the AMR24 with a press release and a few pictures.

That said, at least the team gave some information on the actual car as opposed to its livery.

According to the Silverstone based outfit, "in its iconic racing green livery, complete with Aramco title partner branding, the AMR24 represents a strong and exciting evolution from its predecessor which catapulted the team to eight podiums and 280 points in 2023.

"The AMR24 evolves the same design philosophy but there is minor carryover with the majority of the parts being new for 2024. The continuous refinement of the AMR24 has resulted in a lighter, more aerodynamically efficient race car, designed to operate across a wider range of circuits.

"We are proud to debut the AMR24," said Mike Krack. "It is the result of a huge effort by the whole team at our new AMR Technology Campus and it will allow the team to take another step forward in 2024. Since the last race in 2023, everyone has been hyper-focused on improvements in every area, concentrating our efforts on what really makes a difference, what really matters to be better. Almost every area of the car has been refined and improved, building on our strengths, and taking on board the lessons of the previous campaign. 2023 was our best season to date and our goal this season is to score regular points, podiums, and fight for our first win in green."

"Even with the stable regulations, there are endless possibilities for refinement," added technical director, Dan Fallows. "I would call the AMR24 a strong evolution of last year's car and it does look quite different with many new parts to give us a strong platform for development. The chassis design is new, as well as the nose, front wing, front suspension and rear suspension. We want to compete in the development race this season and this car is designed to do just that.

"Another area of focus has been to broaden the car's operating window. We have focused on more versatility for a wider range of specific circuit characteristics. We want a race car that is more of an all-rounder. We believe the AMR24 provides the ideal platform for in-season development and a sustained season-long challenge."

The front wing design has been altered to help manage front wheel wake in a more efficient manner. Combined with the over-wheel winglets, the aim is to control the wake from the front tyres and direct it away from the rest of the car to allow the other downforce-producing surfaces to work more efficiently.

The current era of F1 regulations have placed huge emphasis on the floor and sidepod design. On the AMR24, an overhaul of the sidepods and bodywork has been undertaken to improve airflow management around the floor and over the rear wing.

"The floor is the biggest area of downforce generation on an F1 car and it's constantly being evolved," said Fallows. "Getting it right will be of paramount importance to our success in 2024."

The AMR24 will utilise a push-rod suspension layout both front and rear. This sees the wheel assembly joined to the chassis by a diagonal structure, with a higher point on the car's body.

The front suspension has been changed to improve performance in conjunction with the front wing and floor while the rear suspension has been optimised to maximise efficiency of air flow around the rear wing, accommodating Mercedes' latest power unit and gearbox.

Fallows explains: "Work has been done on both ends of the car's suspension. The front will work more efficiently alongside the front wing, and aero work has been done at the rear to optimise our layout in that area."

"There has been a real buzz around the AMRTC this winter," said Lance Stroll. "We're still a young team, but we're growing up fast. There's that hunger and belief when you walk around the campus - a credit to all of the amazing people working here. We all want to push on from what we achieved last year, especially in the final part of the season when we made some strong progress - learning more about the car. I think that sets us up nicely for the new season and I can't wait to get going."

"I am incredibly proud of this team and what has been achieved in such a short space of time," added Fernando Alonso. "Not only the progress on the track, but the investment in all areas off-track at the AMRTC. I always enjoy this feeling at the start of a new campaign, with this season marking my 21st as a racing driver in Formula One. The whole team has worked flat-out on getting the AMR24 ready for the new season, but there are so many questions to answer in testing and the first few races. I am excited to get in the cockpit and start my second season in green."

Check out our AMR24 gallery, here.